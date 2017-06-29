CSU football to host open house event at OCS

The Ram faithful will have to wait for Colorado State football to kick off for the first time on August 26 against Oregon State, but CSU football fans will have an opportunity to get a feel for the new stadium during a community open house event on Aug. 5.

The event will be made up of multiple activities and will provide an opportunity for Ram fans to not only get accustomed to what a gameday will be like in Fort Collins, but also experience a football practice in person.

The football practice is free for the general public, but does require a ticket for entry. Tickets for the practice will be emailed to season ticket holders and will match the location of their seat on gameday.

Additionally, general admission tickets for the event are available, but will need to be claimed online at www.csurams.com/tickets after July 19 or by visiting the ticket office at the Stadium on the day of the event. The ticket office is located on the north side of the on-campus stadium.

The clear bag policy will be in effect for all fans entering the stadium, and Scheels will distribute 5,000 clear bags at stadium gates. For more information on the clear bag policy, click here.

Event Details for Saturday, Aug. 5:

10 a.m.–Parking Lots Open

10:30 a.m.–Ram Town Activities on Pitkin Street Begin

11:40 a.m.–Commemorative Brick Dedication

12 p.m.–Stadium Gates Open

1 p.m.–Football Team Practice

Season ticket holders are encouraged to pick up their tickets at the event and sit in their new seats for the first time. Tickets and parking passes will only be released to the name on the account and photo identification is required. All season tickets and parking not picked up at the open house event, will be mailed on Monday, Aug. 7.

The Rams Sales Team will be on-site Aug. 5 to allow fans to purchase season tickets, mini plans or single-game tickets for the upcoming season.

Parking for August 5 event will be first come, first served, with fans permitted to park in any available lot. While tailgating on game days will be permitted in designated lots, there will not be tailgating allowed for the event on Aug. 5.

Along with allowing the fans to get a little taste of what Saturdays will look like on campus this fall, Aug. 5 will be the first chance for Ram supporters to check out the new Ram Zone Official Merchandise Store located at the stadium.

Season tickets and three-game ticket mini-plans for the 2017 inaugural season at the on-campus stadium are on sale now. The Rams will open their 41,000-capacity on-campus stadium Aug. 26 when Oregon State visits Fort Collins for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff.

CSU Football 2017 Home Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 26 — vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Stadium Grand Opening | Military Appreciation Day | Stripe the Stadium

Friday, Sept. 1 — vs. Colorado (in Denver), 6 p.m. MT (Pac-12 Networks)

Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Saturday, Sept. 9 — vs. Abilene Christian, Time TBA (TV TBA)

Ag Day with 4H | Orange Out

Saturday, Oct. 14 — vs. Nevada, Time TBA (ESPN Networks)

Homecoming & Family Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 28 — vs. Air Force, 1 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Hall of Fame and Ram Legends | Tackle Cancer

Saturday, Nov. 11 — vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. MT (CBS Sports Network)

Commitment to Campus

Saturday, Nov. 18 — vs. San José State, 1:30 p.m. MT, (CBS Sports Network)

Senior Day | Extra Yard for Teachers | Take a Kid to the Game

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email jmichael@collegian.com or on Twitter @JustinTMichael.