CSU football mini-packages go on sale June 26

Three-game mini-packages for the upcoming 2017 Colorado State football season will go on sale June 26.

Fans will be able to construct a three-game package from any of the six home games in the on-campus stadium, as well as the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver (Sept. 1). Pricing begins at $94 and fluctuates based on the games selected.

Packages that include the grand-opening game vs. Oregon State or the Rocky Mountain Showdown will see an additional cost based on the single-game pricing for those contests.

Along with returning to campus for the first time in nearly 50 years, CSU football will host a variety of events this fall to commemorate the 2017 season, starting with Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 26.

Single-game tickets to the Rocky Mountain Showdown may be purchased beginning July 12. Single-game tickets for all games will begin with an exclusive pre-sale opportunity July 24 for alumni, faculty, staff and donors, and to all on July 26.

Students will be able to reserve a seat online and will have their ID scanned directly at the door. More information on the student gameday experience can be found here.

CSU Football 2017 Home Schedule/Promotions:

Saturday, Aug. 26 – vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. MT

Stadium Grand Opening | Military Appreciation Day | Stripe the Stadium

Friday, Sept. 1 – vs. Colorado (in Denver), 6 p.m. MT

Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Saturday, Sept. 9 – vs. Abilene Christian, Time TBA

Ag Day with 4H | Orange Out

Saturday, Oct. 14 – vs. Nevada, Time TBA

Homecoming & Family Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 28 – vs. Air Force, 1 p.m. MT

Hall of Fame and Ram Legends | Tackle Cancer

Saturday, Nov. 11 – vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. MT

Commitment to Campus

Saturday, Nov. 18 – vs. San José State, 1:30 p.m. MT

Senior Day | Extra Yard for Teachers | Take a Kid to the Game

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.