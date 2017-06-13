Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU football mini-packages go on sale June 26

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports Tagged With: , , , ,

Three-game mini-packages for the upcoming 2017 Colorado State football season will go on sale June 26.

Fans will be able to construct a three-game package from any of the six home games in the on-campus stadium, as well as the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Denver (Sept. 1). Pricing begins at $94 and fluctuates based on the games selected.

Packages that include the grand-opening game vs. Oregon State or the Rocky Mountain Showdown will see an additional cost based on the single-game pricing for those contests. 

Colorado State Wide Receiver Olabisi Johnson runs down the field during the Green and Gold game on Saturday April 22, 2017. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

Along with returning to campus for the first time in nearly 50 years, CSU football will host a variety of events this fall to commemorate the 2017 season, starting with Military Appreciation Day on Aug. 26.

Single-game tickets to the Rocky Mountain Showdown may be purchased beginning July 12. Single-game tickets for all games will begin with an exclusive pre-sale opportunity July 24 for alumni, faculty, staff and donors, and to all on July 26.

Students will be able to reserve a seat online and will have their ID scanned directly at the door. More information on the student gameday experience can be found here.

CSU Football 2017 Home Schedule/Promotions:

Saturday, Aug. 26 – vs. Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. MT

Stadium Grand Opening | Military Appreciation Day | Stripe the Stadium

Friday, Sept. 1 – vs. Colorado (in Denver), 6 p.m. MT

Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High

Saturday, Sept. 9 – vs. Abilene Christian, Time TBA

Ag Day with 4H | Orange Out

Saturday, Oct. 14 – vs. Nevada, Time TBA

Homecoming & Family Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 28 – vs. Air Force, 1 p.m. MT

Hall of Fame and Ram Legends | Tackle Cancer

Saturday, Nov. 11 – vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. MT

Commitment to Campus

Saturday, Nov. 18 – vs. San José State, 1:30 p.m. MT

Senior Day | Extra Yard for Teachers | Take a Kid to the Game

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training