CSU athletics hires new communications coordinator

Jeff Schmidt has been hired as a communications coordinator for the Colorado State athletic department. As announced by assistant athletics director Paul Kirk, Schmidt will be serving as coordinator for the Rams’ volleyball, softball and women’s golf programs.

Before coming to CSU, Schmidt spent the last year working in communications at Oregon State University, where he served as the primary contact for OSU softball. Along with softball, Schmidt was responsible for the Beavers’ women’s soccer and women’s swimming programs.

Prior to that, Schmidt held the position of assistant athletic communications director at Southwest Minnesota State University for nearly two years.. Schmidt was SMSU’s primary contact for volleyball, softball, women’s basketball, wrestling and tennis, as well as the Mustangs’ secondary contact for football and men’s basketball.

Schmidt began a career in athletics as a sports information intern at Bethel University, his alma mater. He graduated from Bethel in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in communications, and added an MBA with a concentration in marketing from SMSU in 2016.

Schmidt was the captain of the football team at Bethel, where he played left tackle and was named a Second-Team All-American in 2013. In 2013, Bethel finished the season 12-1, winning the first 12 games of the year, before losing to North Central College in the third round of the Division III playoffs.

