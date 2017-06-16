CSU alumna, ukulele song writer opens Lagoon Concert Series

Colorado State University alumna and folk-pop musican Danielle Anderson opened the Lagoon Summer Concert Series on Wednesday night under clear skies her with ukulele in hand.

Anderson, better known as Danielle Ate the Sandwich, is a singer, song writer and ukulele player with over 47,000 YouTube followers. Anderson, age 31, graduated from CSU with a degree in apparel design and merchandising and has since then released six albums and gone on tour nationally.

At the Wednesday night performance, Danielle Ate the Sandwich performed multiple covers such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “I Wan’na Be Like You” from “The Jungle Book,” as well as many of her own pieces. She opened the concert with “Faith in a Man,” one of her originals and her number five most popular song on Spotify.

Anderson, with brown wavy hair, bright red lipstick and glasses interacted with the audience with ease despite her commenting about social anxiety.

“This is a song about social anxiety,” Anderson said before performing “The Terrible Dinner Guest,” from her most recent album.

In the song, Anderson describes feeling awkward at a social gathering.

“Well, I am a middle school boy at the sock hop,” Anderson said in her song. “I’m clinging to walls to avoid any small talk I’m only here with my hair combed because my mother made me.”

Anderson speaks with honesty and humor to a sea of lawn chairs, picnickers, people sprawling out in the grass and children running barefoot.

“I’m a grownup, but I’m still learning about love, life and camping chairs,” Anderson said.

Between songs, she discussed dressing up as a vaping Santa for Halloween and dedicated songs to various audience demographics, such as bee keepers.

In a post-performance interview, Anderson said it was awesome being able to perform at her alma mater.

“I am proud to be a ram, and I have good memories being here,” Anderson said.

CSU senior graphic design student Emily Pantoja said she has been a fan of Danielle Ate the Sandwich since she was in middle school.

“I like her song writing and honesty,” Pantoja said … “I think it’s great that (the Lagoon Summer Concert Series) brought her out for the students.”

Alongside the students were parents, grandparents and kids.

Four-year-old Samantha Benson came to see Danielle Ate the Sandwich with family and said she liked dancing to the music.

“It was good,” Benson said. “I like it.”

After closing out her third-time appearance at the Lagoon Summer Concert Series, Anderson made time to connect with fans by signing autographs, taking photos and giving hugs.

The Lagoon Summer Concert Series offers free performances every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through August 2, 2017. For more information and to see the concert lineup visit lagoonseries.com.