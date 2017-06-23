Body found in City Park lake identified by coroner

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found in City Park lake as Heather Hoffmann of Fort Collins.

According to a release given by the coroner’s office, the cause and manner of death are currently pending and will be released at a later date.

A bystander called emergency dispatchers at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday to report the body, and emergency responders arrived at the scene less than 10 minutes after receiving the call. The body was recovered from the lake around 9:45 p.m. after the investigation was completed, according to the Coloradoan.

Kate Kimble, a spokeswoman for Fort Collins Police Services, told the Coloradoan that they will not speculate or rule anything out about a threat to public safety. According to Kimble, detectives are still investigating.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Collegain assistant news editor Piper Davis can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @piperldavis.