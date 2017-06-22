Beer Me! – Tropical Depression at Black Bottle Brewery and the Colorado Brewer’s Fest

On this episode of Beer Me!, Frank and Casey join up once again with Black Bottle’s head brewer, Tom Moseman. They tried out one of Black Bottle’s beer that they will be pouring for the 28th annual Colorado Brewer’s Festival, Tropical Depression. It’s a coconut IPA with pacifica and citra hops, as well as heaps of toasted coconut.

Be sure to check out Black Bottle Brewery at the Colorado Brewer’s Festival, where you too can try out the delicious Tropical Depression! Be sure to drop by Black Bottle for tickets, or see a full list of ticket sellers here: http://downtownfortcollins.com/events…