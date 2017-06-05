Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

5 beers you missed at this year’s Colorado Brewer’s Festival

This year’s 28th annual Colorado Brewer’s Festival brought together a pleasing blend of brewers and showcase beers, food trucks, and local musical acts, but just in case you missed it, here are five beers to look out for that were featured at the event.

1. Honey Hibiscus Saison- Soul Squared Brewing Company, IBU: 25 ABV: 7.5%

This saison is a smooth and sweet beer perfect for celebrating warm weather. With such a full body of flavor, no food pairing is necessary to really enjoy your beer. Find it at Wilbur’s Total Beverage at 2201 S College Ave.

2. Kolsch- Prost Brewing, IBU: 32 ABV: 7.4%

Light and summery, Prost’s Kolsch is a pleasingly light and sip-able beer that’s a surefire easy drinking classic. This German blend is available on tap at Prost Brewery, located at 321 Old Firehouse Alley in Old Town.

3. Blueberry Wheat- High Hops Brewery ABV: 4.8%

This fruity wheat has a subtle note of blueberry and is thirst quenching and refreshing all around. A great beer with or without food. Available on rotation at High Hops Brewery in Windsor, CO at 6461 CO-392.

4. Irish Red- Maxline Brewery ABV: 6%

With a pleasing maroon hue and smooth crisp finish, Maxline’s Irish Red is an excellent choice, especially paired with something to eat. Get one at Maxline Brewery, located at 2724 McClelland Dr #190.

5. Whistle Blast Oak- Horse & Dragon Brewing Company ABV 6.3%

Living up to it’s name, the Whistle Blast tastes and smells like an oak tree with notes of whiskey. While it’s heavier than some of the other choices above, it’s a tasteful and satisfying beer with complex flavors. Find it at Horse & Dragon Brewery, located at 124 Racquette Dr.

