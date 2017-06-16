CSU guard Kevin Little to transfer from program

After spending just one season with the program, guard Kevin Little has been granted his release from Colorado State and will transfer out, the school announced Friday.

“Kevin’s a great young man and teammate, and he has a great future ahead of him,” head coach Larry Eustachy said in a release. “He worked extremely hard during his time at Colorado State. However, he chose to be closer to his family and I support his decision.”

Little played his freshman and sophomore seasons at the University of Maine, before transferring to CSU, where he redshirted during the 2016-17 season.

As a freshman in 2014-15, Little led the Black Bears in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per-game. Subsequently finishing the season, shooting 37.4 percent from the floor, 38.9 percent from beyond the arc and 77.1 percent from the free throw line, Little was named to the America East All-Rookie team.

In his sophomore year (2015-16), Little upped his scoring average to 14.7 points per-game, starting in 20 of 23 games, before seeing his season come to an early conclusion, due to a foot injury. In those games prior to the injury, Little shot 37.9 percent from the field and recorded 2.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per-game.

Little is the second player to be granted his release from the program this offseason, as forward Braden Koelliker announced his decision to transfer in April. With Little leaving the program, the Rams currently still remain two scholarships over the NCAA permitted limit (13).

