Year in review: Collegian video desk

My video work before the Collegian had always been artistic work, such as long storytelling pieces, working with cinema camera, with freedom and long deadlines. I’ve always aspired to tell stories through the form of media. When I first came to Colorado State University I had no idea where to start, or even how to get involved. I was recommended by a professor to interview for the OnSpec video, where I got my start in student media. The videos I made there helped me realize another important power of video, to better communicate the news.

During my time starting our video efforts for OnSpec I grew as a person. I both blossomed and overwhelmed myself but I loved my job through the hardships and stress. From there I got the wonderful opportunity to be part of something new, to join the Collegian as a Videographer, a position that had never been done before. Being able to pave the way for the future of the Collegian was a scary thing to take on at first, but with the help of my new-found coworkers slowly I felt right at home.

So much work was put in everyday by numerous amounts of people that were passionate about they did made Collegian video what is was. They worked their hearts out, through deadlines and stress, but they were all ready to do it again the next day. That’s where I knew I had to change my mindset of how to make videos to one that was more Hit videos ranged in topics that were both heartbreaking and engaging like the accompaniment to the Stephanie Bess story as well as the video on the background of local shop Nuance chocolate and each video was the result of many people’s help.

As we have begun our video efforts at the Collegian it has been all about innovating and trying new things. Luckily I had the opportunity to do new things every video since every story was unique, that was something I was not used to.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

My long nights of editing and quick turns around a were rough but all worth it knowing that everyone was working as hard if not harder than I was. Once I started going to the board meetings I began to feel like I belonged. At these meetings I was often told to do things last minute, given feedback, and asked for my opinions. These meetings allowed for a wonderful work environment something I’ve never had before because I was mostly independent. I learned that I didn’t have to burden everything myself, that I had a team and I could ask for help.

-Hakeem Awbrey

My work at the Collegian producing videos has been an amazing experience. Something I would do over again if I could. So I’m thankful to the Collegian and everyone there. I wish and expect nothing but the best for the video desk in the future.