Woman arrested for neglect, death of infant son

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Crime, News Tagged With: , , ,

Madi Woodall was arrested on May 25 for child abuse resulting in the death of her 3-month-old son. (Photo courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Fort Collins Police Services recently arrested a woman responsible for neglecting her infant son, later resulting in his death. 

A report of a deceased child at 28-year-old Mandi Woodall’s home in the 1000 block of Garfield Street prompted a response from police on the evening of May 23.

Woodall told police she took a two-hour nap with her 3-month-old son but found him unresponsive when she woke up. Contrary to Woodall’s statement, police discovered that Woodall had fallen asleep for 18 hours.

FCPS suspects drugs to be a factor in Woodall’s case but have not stated what drugs Woodall used or is suspected to have used. Police have also not revealed the infant’s cause and manner of death.

In addition to Woodall’s infant son, police found two more young children left unattended in Woodall’s home while she slept. Both showed signs of neglect but were not injured. 

Woodall was arrested and booked in to Larimer County Jail on May 25. She has been charged with two counts of knowingly or recklessly abusing a child, a class two misdemeanor, and knowingly or recklessly causing the death of a child, a class two felony.

Anyone with more information about this case are asked to contact Detective Jaclyn Shaklee at 970-416-2771. or contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian news director Haley Candelario can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

