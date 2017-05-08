Meet your editors: Josh Kloehn, Webmaster

Josh Kloehn is the Webmaster for the Rocky Mountain Collegian. Josh has overseen the redesign of the Collegian’s main website as well as the different subdivisions of Rocky Mountain Student Media. In the last semester, he has focused on polishing up pages of the site and updating information. He also works as head of IT for Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation where he oversees hardware and software upgrades over the next year.

In the past year, he has worked with every single department of RMSMC and even been a guest on the “Poppin’ Things” podcast.

Josh is a senior computer science major and taking classes on A.I. and software development. His interest includes user interface design and user interaction and his dream job would be working for Microsoft on their official design language.

When he isn’t working, Josh can be found making bad puns to the nearest available victims and enjoys hiking and driving. He also enjoys watching endless nerdy movies and TV shows.

If you have any problems or suggestions for our website, contact Josh at webmaster@collegian.com.