Update: CSU Flashing Suspect Arrested

The Colorado State University Police Department released an all-clear regarding Thursday morning’s flashing incident. The incident involved an unknown suspect flashing a university employee at the University Center Building on Howes Street.

Friday morning, CSU sent out an alert that the suspect has been found and identified. Fifty-one year-old, Tommy Lee Smith, has been arrested by the CSU Police Department and charged with indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia, having equipment intended for illegally producing drugs.

Smith has also been banned from the CSU campus and all CSU property via a university exclusionary order. He is out of jail on a $2,000 bond and is to appear in court on May 25.

Collegian reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.

