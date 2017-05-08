Top Read: ‘Slaughterhouse’ by Leta McWilliams.

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Thank you to everyone who read my Slaughterhouse column. I was really passionate about this topic. I heard about the facility from seeing the petition for it online, and I immediately wanted to write about it. Everyone I spoke to was extremely against building the slaughterhouse on campus, so I thought it would be a really good way to voice my opinion and give a voice to other students on campus.

I had no idea this article would get the publicity that it did. After it was published, I saw a protest was planned on campus and students all over social media were speaking out about how they didn’t want it on campus. I was even contacted from a professional journalist who was going to write an article on it. I’m happy that I was able to spark such a good conversation about something on our campus.

Leta McWilliams can be reached at letters@collegian.com and online at @LetaMcWilliams.

