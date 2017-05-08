Meet the Editors: Tony Villalobos May

Tony Villalobos May is a junior at Colorado State University and will be serving as the Collegian Photography Director for the 2017-2018 academic school year. He is a journalism and media communications major with a minor in Music, Stage and Sports production concentrating his studies in photojournalism.

Villalobos May has wanted to study journalism since he was a freshman in high school, and since then has traveled nationwide as a photographer for the Blue Knights Drum and Bugle corps, and has covered events ranging from political rallies, concerts, breaking news and even the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Manama, Bahrain.

Villalobos May started at Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation as a news reporter for 90.5 KCSU’s “Quite Honestly News Show,” now known as the “Rocky Mountain Review.” Villalobos May then became a news reporter and photographer for the Collegian and the University Affairs Correspondent/Senior Field Reporter for KCSU’s “Rocky Mountain Review.”

Collegian photo director Tony Villalobos May can be reached online at photo@collegian.com or on Twitter @TheTonyVM.



