Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Top read: Students want to throw shade at Showdown in a classy way

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: About Us, Arts and Culture, Editor's Blog Tagged With:

The article, “How to throw shade at the Showdown,” by Miranda Moses was the arts and culture desk’s third most read story from the 2016-2017 school year with 1,170 reads.

Reporter’s reflection:

When writing this piece, I both legitimately enjoyed it. I have a pretty dumb sense of humor, and the article made me laugh, but I had no idea people would enjoy my lame, third-grade-level jokes as much as I enjoyed them. After the article was published, many of my friends came to me and told me about how they heard people talking about how much they enjoyed the article in their classes, which made my heart hurt so bad (in a good way). There are two negative comments on the article on the Collegian website, which make me feel some type of way. One of the comments is coming at my grammar, which find petty, and the other is ridiculing my wit. Obviously, they were pretty salty, but that is okay because I and I am the true sass master at the end of the day.

Click here to read the article.

Collegian reporter Miranda Moses can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mirandasrad.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training