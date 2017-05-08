Top read: Students want to throw shade at Showdown in a classy way

The article, “How to throw shade at the Showdown,” by Miranda Moses was the arts and culture desk’s third most read story from the 2016-2017 school year with 1,170 reads.

Reporter’s reflection:

When writing this piece, I both legitimately enjoyed it. I have a pretty dumb sense of humor, and the article made me laugh, but I had no idea people would enjoy my lame, third-grade-level jokes as much as I enjoyed them. After the article was published, many of my friends came to me and told me about how they heard people talking about how much they enjoyed the article in their classes, which made my heart hurt so bad (in a good way). There are two negative comments on the article on the Collegian website, which make me feel some type of way. One of the comments is coming at my grammar, which find petty, and the other is ridiculing my wit. Obviously, they were pretty salty, but that is okay because I and I am the true sass master at the end of the day.

Click here to read the article.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Collegian reporter Miranda Moses can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mirandasrad.