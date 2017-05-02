The Bates Motel comes to an end and does not dissapoint

*disclaimer: SPOILERS AHEAD

The fifth and final season of the Psycho prequel TV show, The Bates Motel, aired its season finale just this past Friday titled “The Chord,” and it was actually kind of poignant. For fans of the show, the final episode promises everything that one would want in a finale and maybe even a little more emotionally. This five year ride through Norman’s dark past and uncertain future has created a show worth watching.

From the bright, promising Norman Bates to the twisted, confused one we watched unfurl his long awaited destiny, Freddie Highmore has brought Norman to life in what resembles the classic Hollywood horror. Continuing on from the last episode, Sherriff Alex Romero drags and beats Norman until he takes him to Norma’s cold and lifeless body frozen from the snow. After Romero’s somber expression that is tinted with the kind of sadness that cannot be faked from a character like him, it almost makes us feel sorrow for his character who really only loved her.

Surprise! Norman hits him in the back of the head. Saw that one coming. Although, even though it was kind of inevitable, but none the less, heartbreaking, Norman Bates shoots him several times killing him. Then as Norman lies on the hard, cold ground it’s like he has convinced himself and hallucinated that Norma is talking to him in the woods and she says, “I have to leave now. You know everything now and there’s nothing for me to protect you from. Goodbye, Norman.”

In the bright bursting glimmer of morning light Norman imagines his story from the beginning and throughout the episode relives the best parts of his life with Norma. Norman eventually leaves the forest and goes back to attempting to run The Bates Motel acting like he has no idea what is happening and what is real. He invites Dylan to dinner so they can “start fresh” because their mother was back and amidst a haze of confusion, Dylan agrees.

After the final scenes of the show, it suddenly occurs how much of a perfect circle the show made. Satisfying is the only word I can think of when it comes to this final episode and that is not usually the case with most. However, The Bates Motel always has been something special and the finale does not disappoint with its sad and somber, yet meaningful twists that the audience has come to know and enjoy.