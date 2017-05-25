Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Suspect arrested after home burglary spree

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Crime, News Tagged With: , ,

Kirk Stephens was arrested on May 17 for burglarizing numerous Fort Collins residences. (Photo courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

A man suspected to be involved in 10 residential burglaries in the Fort Collins area was arrested by Fort Collins Police

Kirk Stephens, 46, was arrested on May 17 after committing a burglary at a Fort Collins residence on Mathews Street.

A resident on Matthews Street reported seeing an unknown male, later determined to be Stephens, in his home. When the resident and his rommate saw Stephens, the resident shouted at him to leave.

After Stephens left, the resident and his roommate noticed various possessions had been stolen.

Minutes later, they saw Stephens behind their home getting into an argument with a neighbor.

As Stephens made his way off the premises, the resident and the roommate approached him. Stephens threatened the roommate with a stolen axe and used aggressive language, according to a press release from FCPS.

After the verbal argument, Stephens fled from the scene on foot, leaving the axe and several other stolen items connected to another burglary that took place the night before, at the scene.

Stephens was arrested a day after the burglary and was been charged with first degree burglary, second degree burglary, aggravated robbery, theft and menacing.

Stephens was booked into the Larmier County Jail with five charges and is a suspect in approximately 10 other home burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information regarding Stephens’ burglaries can contact Detective Chris Wagner at 970-416-2751 or cwagner@fcgov.com or the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Collegian reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training