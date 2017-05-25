Suspect arrested after home burglary spree

A man suspected to be involved in 10 residential burglaries in the Fort Collins area was arrested by Fort Collins Police

Kirk Stephens, 46, was arrested on May 17 after committing a burglary at a Fort Collins residence on Mathews Street.

A resident on Matthews Street reported seeing an unknown male, later determined to be Stephens, in his home. When the resident and his rommate saw Stephens, the resident shouted at him to leave.

After Stephens left, the resident and his roommate noticed various possessions had been stolen.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Minutes later, they saw Stephens behind their home getting into an argument with a neighbor.

As Stephens made his way off the premises, the resident and the roommate approached him. Stephens threatened the roommate with a stolen axe and used aggressive language, according to a press release from FCPS.

After the verbal argument, Stephens fled from the scene on foot, leaving the axe and several other stolen items connected to another burglary that took place the night before, at the scene.

Stephens was arrested a day after the burglary and was been charged with first degree burglary, second degree burglary, aggravated robbery, theft and menacing.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Stephens was booked into the Larmier County Jail with five charges and is a suspect in approximately 10 other home burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information regarding Stephens’ burglaries can contact Detective Chris Wagner at 970-416-2751 or cwagner@fcgov.com or the Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Collegian reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.