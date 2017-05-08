Sports editor bio: Colin Barnard

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Colin Barnard will be the Collegian sports editor for the 2017-18 year. Currently a sophomore studying journalism and economics, Barnard has been enthralled with the sports world and its impact on everyday life for years.

Born and raised in Denver, Colo., Barnard’s enthusiasm for sports began at a young age and has only grown throughout his life. When Barnard realized he was a much better writer than athlete, sports journalism presented itself in a very attractive manner.

In his first two years as a sports reporter for the Collegian, Barnard has covered women’s athletics at Colorado State, including basketball and soccer, allowing him to grow as a writer and reporter.

When he is not watching or writing about sports, Barnard enjoys spending time in the woods, listening to country music and eating delicious food.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can reached by email at sports@collegian.com or by Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

