Top Read: Review of Fort Collins ‘South Park’ episode resonates with local readers

The article, “‘South Park’ airs episode set in Fort Collins,” by Taylor Felver was the arts and culture desk’s second most read story from the 2016-2017 school year with 1,636 reads.

Reporter’s reflection:

When writing about the Fort Collins “South Park” episode, I had no idea that it would become the second most read article of the year. My friends and I have always watched the show here and there. But, I remember for this specific episode, that almost everyone I knew watched it just to see how they would depict Fort Collins. I thought it would be cool to write this article because my dad went to South Park High School in Fairplay, Colorado. I really enjoyed writing the piece and rewinding that episode at least a dozen times to spot the Fort Collins shout-outs like the Aggie ‘A’ or the breweries, and I’m glad this article became popular.

Collegian reporter Taylor Felver can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @collegian_tay.

