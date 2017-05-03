Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Pineda Soracá administration makes final amendment to Diversity Bill, removes Petition Clause

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News, Politics Tagged With: , ,

Ejerge_ASCSU_050317_06-1024x683.jpg
ASCSU President Daniela Pineda Soracá addresses members of the Senate during their final meeting on May 3. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

The 46th administration of the Associated Students of Colorado State University sang its swan song on Wednesday night by passing a final bill which would remove the clause in the ASCSU constitution that allows student groups to apply for senate seats in the student body.

Bill #4623 was the final piece of legislation passed by the government of outgoing ASCSU President Daniela Pineda Soracá before handing the leadership of the organization to incoming President Josh Silva and Vice President Elect Michael Wells.

The bill was presented to the senate floor three times. It was overwhelmingly approved with a vote of 27-0-1 and took immediate effect.

Bill #4623 sought to replace the petitioning process required by student groups seeking representation with the ability to write amendments to the ASCSU Constitution allowing for their inclusion in the student legislature. These amendments must then be ratified by a two-thirds majority vote from the senate.

The process detailed by Bill #4623 is similar to how the Multi-Faith and Belief Council received their senate seats. Last January, ASCSU amended their constitution to include the council, thereby allowing religious representation in the student body without having to undergo the petitioning process.

Known as the Petition Clause, the original law came as part of the hotly debated Diversity Bill last spring, which resulted in the creation of senate seats for the Student Diversity Programs and Services offices and the Adult Learner and Veteran Services office.

The petitioning process as it was originally introduced into the ASCSU Constitution places the organization at a legal risk. The process required student groups to petition ASCSU and pass a two-thirds majority vote from the senate. ASCSU could be sued for discrimination if a student group which fails the process falls under a protected class under the U.S. Constitution.

While ASCSU has not been subject to any such suit, University lawyers advised the organization earlier last year to either clarify the process or gut it altogether, as its inclusion in the ASCSU Constitution places the organization at a legal blind spot if it remains.

Various attempts to eliminate the Petition Clause persisted throughout the Fall 2016 semester. However, these attempts were defeated because ASCSU could not legally define what constituted a “historically under-represented” group, nor could they agree on alternatives to the Petition Clause. ASCSU was also unable to fully clarify how the petitioning process actually worked.

Pineda Soracá’s farewell address to the 46th Senate acknowledged the senators who gained their seats through the Diversity Bill, thanking them for their efforts.

“We had to pick up a lot of pieces in the past year,” Pineda Soracá said. “There was definitely a lot of contention into your (senate seats), but I think we’re getting to a much better place on campus to continue these constructive conversations.”

Collegian news reporter Gabriel Go can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @rgabrielgo.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals

Newstips
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Classifieds
Living Foco
Licensing Our Content