PHOTOS: Collegian Staff Picks

The Collegian Photo Desk picks some of their favorite pictures they have taken throughout the 2016-2017 school year.

CSU held it's annual Ascent Fashion show in April, which show cases students work in design, merchandising and modeling from the department of Design and Merchandising. (CJ Johnson | Collegian)

Emmanuel Omogbo, senior on the basketball team, cries moments after scoring a game winning show. Omogbo lost his parents and niece in a fire in 2015. “I was unconscious,” Omogbo said. “That was probably my parents that forced the ball to go in, and my niece and nephew. I knew it couldn’t have been only me.” (Abbie Parr | Collegian)

Stephen Wildgen, also known as 'The Colonel,' is a cook at the Fort Collins Rescue Mission. Wildgen went to Colorado State University, then to medical school, then was in the military for 32 years, earning the title of Colonel. Wildgen is working on a book about homelessness titled 'Signs of our Times' with Colorado State Professor Francisco Rael. (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

The Revivalist held a sold out shot at the Aggie on January 31st. Lead singer David Shaw got up and close with the crowd during the show. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)

Max Brown plays the tuba on the LSC plaza during election day. (Tony Villalobos May| Collegian)

The CSU Swim and Dive team finished their season with a 3-4 record and defeating the University of Northern Colorado in February. (Natalie Dyer | Collegian)

Colorado State players run out of the tunnel prior to the Border Wars game against the Wyoming Cowboys. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

Horsetooth reservoir is seen at night near Fort Collins. This was taken as a FoCo Focus picture printed earlier in the semester. (Joe Oakman | Collegian)

Elin Gustavsson (22) & fellow senior Ellen Nystrom (13) celebrate by cutting down the nets together after winning their last regular season mountain west championship at Moby Arena. (Javon Harris | Collegian)

Earlier in the semester, the student organization Students for Like filed a law suit against Colorado State University for not approving a grant for an anti-abortion speaker to present on campus. Photo illustration by Tony Villalobos May and Natalie Dyer.

A Ferruginous Hawk feeds on a rabbit inside the practice batting nets by the softball field. Taken for a "FoCo Focus". (Forrest Czarnecki | Collegian)

The 64 blue lights across campus costs Colorado State University around $5,000 annually, and hardly get used. (Michael Berg | Collegian)

Community members gather to show support for the Islamic Center of Fort Collins after it was vandalized early Sunday morning on Mar. 26 (David Johnson | Collegian)