New Belgium creates new beer in honor of CSU

New Belgium Brewing Company crafted a new beer to celebrate the years of partnership between the brewery and Colorado State University. This beer is called Old Aggie Superior Lager.

“We’re excited to partner with New Belgium Brewing and to further the relationship between two Fort Collins, CO institutions,” said Tom Milligan, vice president for external relations in a press release.

Old Aggie Superior Lager’s packaging will feature Cam the Ram with a green and orange vintage color scheme that represents CSU’s history as an agricultural school.

“We were excited to work with the CSU team to create a light-bodied, all malt lager with hints of citrus and lemon,” said New Belgium representative and CSU alumni Cody Reif in a press release. “Old Aggie is a refreshing and seasonal lager that is the perfect game day companion for CSU alumni and fans.”

CSU will obtain a portion of the profits from the sales of Old Aggie Superior Lager. These proceeds are going to be divided equally among CSU’s Fermentation Science and Technology Program, CSU Athletics and alcohol awareness and education efforts for students.

“As one of many Colorado State University alumni here at New Belgium, it’s tremendously fulfilling to see this project come to liquid fruition,” said New Belgium Brewing Company Co-founder and Executive Chair of the Board of Directors Kim Jordan in a press release. “CSU has invested heavily in its Fermentation Science program and its athletic program and those things benefit our entire community. We are delighted to offer Old Aggie Lager to celebrate our long-running partnership.”

The Old Aggie Superior Lager will be released in 12-oz cans, 24-oz cans and draft in Fort Collins on July 1. It will be available across the Front Range Aug. 15.

Collegian Reporter Mareena Winchell can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mareenaaaa_.