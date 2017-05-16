Multi-car collision leaves driver with serious injuries

A multi-car collision at the intersection of East Horsetooth Road and Stover Street left one driver with serious injuries.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the accident took place early Monday evening when 27 year-old James Harrison, driving a 2003 Dodge Neon, and 66 year-old John Busby, driving a 2009 Honda Accord, collided. Busby attempted to make a left hand turn onto Stover Street. Harrison was traveling west on Horsetooth Road when the collision occurred. The impact of the collision caused Harrison’s vehicle to hit a Mazada traveling south on Stover Street, causing a second collision.

Busby was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

Horsetooth Road was reduced to one lane for west traveling traffic for over four hours while the Fort Collins CRASH Team investigated the scene. Investigations by FCPS will determine who had the right of way.

FCPS is asking anyone who can provide an eyewitness account of the crash to contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229 if they have not already spoken to police.

Collegian news reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.