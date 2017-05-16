Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Multi-car collision leaves driver with serious injuries

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News

A multi-car collision at the intersection of East Horsetooth Road and Stover Street left one driver with serious injuries.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the accident took place early Monday evening when 27 year-old James Harrison, driving a 2003 Dodge Neon, and 66 year-old John Busby, driving a 2009 Honda Accord, collided. Busby attempted to make a left hand turn onto Stover Street. Harrison was traveling west on Horsetooth Road when the collision occurred. The impact of the collision caused Harrison’s vehicle to hit a Mazada traveling south on Stover Street, causing a second collision.

Busby was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

Horsetooth Road was reduced to one lane for west traveling traffic for over four hours while the Fort Collins CRASH Team investigated the scene. Investigations by FCPS will determine who had the right of way.

FCPS is asking anyone who can provide an eyewitness account of the crash to contact Officer Ken Koski at 970-416-2229 if they have not already spoken to police.

Collegian news reporter Nicole Towne can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @nicole_towne21.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training