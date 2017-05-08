Top read: Readers learn how to turn the presidential debate into a drinking game

Rocky Mountain Collegian

Readers learn how to turn the presidential debate into a drinking game

The article, “How to turn the presidential debate into a drinking game,” by Max Sundberg was the arts and culture desk’s top read story from the 2016-2017 school year with 2,167 reads.

Reporter’s reflection:

This article seemed like a timely thing to write with the debates happening then, and I thought it might be fun to write something more humorous. It was an easy and quick one to write up. The hardest part was coming up with the rules for the drinking game. I asked friends for ideas and did a bit of Googling to find things the candidates commonly said. Overall, I’d say it was successful because it was timely, and college kids like drinking.

Click here to read the article.

Collegian reporter Max Sandberg can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @jmaxsun.

