Zoё Jennings is the Rocky Mountain Collegian’s 2017–2018 arts and culture editor.

Jennings is a senior double-majoring in journalism and history. She owns roughly 30 houseplants and loves soccer, camping, historical drama films and music. Jennings was one of the arts and culture editors this year. She is excited to continue covering the vibrant arts and culture scene within the CSU and Fort Collins communities.

She would love to hear from you. You can contact her at zjennings@collegian.com.