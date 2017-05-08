Meet your editors: Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Managing Editor

Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick looks forward to being the Managing Editor for the 2017-2018 year. She has been a news reporter for two years, a satirical blogger, and an assistant editor for the news desk. Tatiana has written popular articles about university accountability and social justice issues. She is currently pursuing a degree in both journalism and women’s studies.

Outside of the Collegian, she has worked with a non-partisan voter-registration groups in an effort to inspire community engagement, and has also served on the Denver Mayor’s Youth council to help encourage positive changes on the local level.

Tatiana believes the Collegian’s position as a non-profit newspaper funded by the community obligates it to serve the community. She finds that when a newspaper is funded by the community and isn’t controlled by shareholders, the only acceptable framework is community-based journalism.

In her position, Tatiana looks forward to shifting conversations around inclusivity from “What are we doing to make people feel unwelcome?” to “What are we doing to make people feel welcome?” She believes making the community feel welcomed and represented by the Collegian is the responsibility of the paper, and a project she is excited to take on.

You can contact Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick with your concerns, comments and ideas about inclusivity at the Collegian at ManagingEditor@collegian.com.