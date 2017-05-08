Meet your editors: Rachel Telljohn, News Editor

Rachel Telljohn is the Collegian news editor for the 2017-2018 school year.

Telljohn is a senior majoring in English literature and creative writing, with a minor in global and environmental sustainability. Journalism was Telljohn’s major when she first started college at the “J-School,” or journalism school at the University of Arizona.

Upon transferring to Colorado State University, Telljohn decided to solely pursue English, but something about journalism continued to call her back. Telljohn began to write for the news desk and while it has been stressful at times, it has been one of the most rewarding experiences of her college career.

Telljohn enjoys the editing side of journalism, in addition to covering the Associated Students of Colorado State University. Her one lament about journalism is that the Oxford comma is not used.

Telljohn can be reached at rtelljohn@collegian.com for story ideas, comments or questions.