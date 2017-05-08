Meet your editors: Mikaela Rodenbaugh, Digital Production Manager

Mikaela Rodenbaugh is the Digital Production Manager for the Collegian and an incoming graduate student for the Public Communication and Technology master’s program at Colorado State University.

She has worked for the Collegian since her senior year of undergrad as a journalism major at CSU in two other positions as webmaster and managing editor and is excited to embark on a new journey as digital production manager this upcoming year.

Mikaela is passionate about student media as a whole but especially about fostering media literacies for audiences and presenting the best digital content a student publication can.

As a self-described nerd, Mikaela spends a lot of time thinking about web design, digital presentation, and better news for online environments. Despite her digital focus however, her background is in print where she found her passion for journalism as a budding student reporter in high school. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, reading, and hanging out with her dog, Sally.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Mikaela loves feedback on the website and anything you think the Collegian could do better as an organization. If you have any comments or suggestions for our site please email her at mrodenbaugh@collegian.com.