Meet your editors: Lauren Willson, assistant Opinion Editor.

Lauren Willson, assistant Opinion Editor.

Lauren Willson is a soon to be sophomore studying communications with a minor in French. She is the assistant editor for the opinion desk, where she is proud to work with talented individuals dedicated to the integrity of journalism.

Lauren is extremely passionate about mental health awareness and environmental protection. She also has a great interest in politics and social issues such as media representation. As a result, her articles tend to focus on a bit of all these subjects. In her writing, Lauren hopes to use journalism as a means of enlightenment, education, and entertainment. Although she identifies politically with liberal ideology, she is open to new ideas and will never turn down a healthy debate.

In her free time, Lauren enjoys reading, writing, weightlifting, and playing piano. She believes wholeheartedly in the power of the written word.

Opinion Editor Lauren Willson can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online at @LKWillson.

