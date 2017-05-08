Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Meet your editors: Darby Osborne, Social Media Editor

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: About Us, News

Darby Osborne is Journalism and Media Communication major with a minor in English. Osborne is a Colorado native who enjoys spontaneous adventures, Stephen King, George R.R. Martin and sarcasm. After experiencing Fort Collins and all it’s charms, Osborne knew that Colorado State University was the only choice for college. One of the many things Osborne loves about the Rocky Mountain Collegian, is getting to know all of the employees. She believes that people at student media inspire each other.

Osborne is excited to find more interesting ways of interacting with students and alumni over all platforms of social media. She is a strong believer of the influence social media can have in making a company’s success and is eager to see what the future holds for the Rocky Mountain Collegian. Osborne strives for a career where she can blend creativity and professional communication together to inspire content creators, and if she gets to travel all over the world that’s a plus. Osborne is itching to surf the digital wave for the Rocky Mountain Collegian and is excited to be working with such an innovative company.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training