Meet your editors: Darby Osborne, Social Media Editor

Darby Osborne is Journalism and Media Communication major with a minor in English. Osborne is a Colorado native who enjoys spontaneous adventures, Stephen King, George R.R. Martin and sarcasm. After experiencing Fort Collins and all it’s charms, Osborne knew that Colorado State University was the only choice for college. One of the many things Osborne loves about the Rocky Mountain Collegian, is getting to know all of the employees. She believes that people at student media inspire each other.

Osborne is excited to find more interesting ways of interacting with students and alumni over all platforms of social media. She is a strong believer of the influence social media can have in making a company’s success and is eager to see what the future holds for the Rocky Mountain Collegian. Osborne strives for a career where she can blend creativity and professional communication together to inspire content creators, and if she gets to travel all over the world that’s a plus. Osborne is itching to surf the digital wave for the Rocky Mountain Collegian and is excited to be working with such an innovative company.