Meet your editors: Collegian Editor-in-Chief Erin Douglas

Erin Douglas is the incoming Editor-in-Chief for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Erin started in student media as a freshman, working for College Avenue Magazine. After writing, designing and taking photos for the publication, she became the managing editor during her sophomore year. While College Avenue provided an artistic experience, as she learned more about her City and University, Erin wanted to become more involved with the community. At the end of her freshman year, she applied to be a Collegian reporter for the news desk, which became her primary focus.

After the beat reporter for the student government got another job midway through the fall semester of 2015, her editors asked her to take over the beat for the remainder of the year. Covering the student government proved to be an exciting, meaningful and trying experience, as the organization was struggling through internal investigations, claims of gender-based harassment, and a systemic lack of diversity. In addition to being the sole beat reporter for the student government, Erin frequently covered University and City policy, such as the city occupancy ordinance “U+2,” tuition increases and homelessness.

After working as a news reporter during her sophomore year, Erin was hired as the news editor for the 2016-2017 academic year. As news editor, she worked to organize coverage of the 2016 presidential election season and its aftermath, train a staff of young reporters, and improve the Collegian’s coverage of hard news.

Erin was the 2017 Damon Runyon Scholarship Winner for the Denver Press Club and a 2016 national finalist for the Society of Professional Journalists’ Mark of Excellence news reporting award. She plans to spend her summer working at the Denver Post as a business reporting intern.

