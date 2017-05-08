Meet your editors: Chapman Croskell, Videography Director

Chapman W. Croskell is the 2017-2018 videography director for The Collegian. He is a senior studying journalism and information technology.

Croskell grew up in a small town in south-eastern Colorado and initially attended CSU to study mechanical engineering. After roughly three days of engineering, he dropped the major and began looking into journalism at the recommendation of his advisor. He joined the major at the end of his first semester and joined The Collegian as a reporter the summer after his freshman year, at the recommendation of a good friend.

In his time at Rocky Mountain Student Media, Croskell has worked as a reporter, photographer, columnist, podcast producer, cooking show host and social media editor. He hopes to one day travel the world telling stories about his experiences.

When not in the newsroom, Croskell can be found singing in his a capella group, playing “The Legend of Zelda,” enjoying the outdoors and reading. He always says that his parents are his biggest inspiration because they push him to do the things he’s passionate about.

His favorite color is the color of the sky after it rains, and his best party trick is being able to lick his own elbow.