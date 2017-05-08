Meet the Alec behind ‘Alec Reviews Music’

To better understand who I am as a critic who has now been published over 100 times, we need to start with how I got this job. It was luck and circumstance above all else.

I practically lived in the newsroom, and still do. One day, the arts and entertainment editor, Hannah Ditzenberger, and I were in there at the same time. She asked me if I knew anything about music and if I was willing to write about it. So, I gave it a try.

One week later, my first review was published. It was on the Silversun Pickups’ “Better Nature.” I was beyond nervous for it to go out. Within hours, I received a comment online calling me an ass, and that pretty much cemented me as a wannabe critic. But, in that same day, the review received almost 2,000 page views online.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

After that, I had editors essentially begging me to continue writing reviews. I did one here and there, and each time I became a little less timid of criticizing an album. Then, arts and entertainment got changed to arts and culture, and my editor became Randi Mattox, who thankfully pushed me to write one review every other week, which progressed to one review a week, which progressed to where I am now, writing two to four reviews a week.

As someone who has been to more concerts than I care to count, I have always been dependent on music. When I was 12, my dad gave me every record he had at the time. I gained a deep and emotional connection to the music of Eric Clapton, Van Halen, Descendents, Pearl Jam and countless other classics. I have albums like Frank Turner’s “Positive Songs for Negative People” that got me out of one of the lowest points in my life and Quiet Company’s “We Are All Where We Belong” that helped me give up on religion. There are countless albums that have helped me through countless scenarios in life, and that is why I have such a passion for reviewing albums.

I think the most important thing when it comes to what I write is telling readers what the good and bad are within an album. While I get criticized a lot for negatively talking about an album and still suggesting that people listen to it, I think it is important to tell readers what they are getting into when they pick up an album. I’m not going to lie. I just want readers to think more critically of the music they listen to and it means to them.

At the end of the day, I’m still adding music to the collection my dad gave me in hopes that I can pass that along. “Alec Reviews Music” is a documentation of that process. I just want to expose as many people to as many types of music as possible. Whether you think it is good or bad is up to you. I’m just sharing with you my opinion. Go ahead and call me an ass if I say something bad about your favorite artist. It’s not going to change what I write. So, sit down and pay attention. I’ve got one more semester left here at CSU, and I’m going to teach you all a thing or two about good music.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Collegian reporter Alec Erickson can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CTV_Ace.