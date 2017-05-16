Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Larimer County man charged with sexual offenses against juveniles

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, Crime, News Tagged With: ,

Scot Lee Stockwell was arrested on April 28, 2017 on charges of unlawful sexual contact, sexual exploitation of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. (Photo courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Scot Lee Stockwell was arrested on April 28 for providing drugs and alcohol to multiple victims who were underage in exchange for sexual favors.

While conducting investigations, detectives learned of Stockwell’s actions with the underage victims after the one of the victim’s parents discovered messages between Stockwell and the teenager and contacted police, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Stockwell has been charged with unlawful sexual contact, sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

So far, Fort Collins police have identified three victims, two in Northern Colorado and one out-of-state.

FCPS is unable to release any more information at the moment as the inveestigation is still ongoing.

FCPS encourages anyone who may have been a victim of Stockwell’s to contact Detective Dan Calahan at 970-416-2051 or dcalahan@fcgov.com, and says that while victims may have concerns about the consequences of underage drug and alcohol consumption, the main focus of the investigation is simply to investigate abuse and seek justice for the victims.

Collegian reporter Stuart Smith can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @notstuartsmith

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training