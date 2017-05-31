Rocky Mountain Collegian

Kickoff times and TV designations released for Rocky Mountain Showdown and Alabama game

Kickoff times and television designation for a pair of Colorado State football’s most anticipated games of the 2017 season were released Wednesday, with the PAC-12 and SEC announcing the information for the Rams games against Colorado (Sept. 1) and at Alabama (Sept. 16).

The 2017 Rocky Mountain Showdown on Friday, Sept. 1, will kick off at 6 p.m. (MT) at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, and will be viewable by a national audience on the Pac-12 Network. Additionally, the Rams will travel to Tuscaloosa for a second time in five years to face off with Alabama; the Sept. 16 matchup will the Crimson Tide will kick off at 5 p.m. MT (6 p.m. CT) and televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

Nine of the CSU’s 12 games in 2017 have now been slated to be televised, with more selections expected to be announced in the near future.

ANNOUNCED 2017 CSU FOOTBALL TV GAMES:

Saturday, Aug. 26 — vs. Oregon State, 1 p.m. MT, on CBS Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 1 — vs. Colorado (in Denver), 6 p.m. MT, on Pac-12 Networks

Saturday, Sept. 16 — at Alabama, 5 p.m. MT, on ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 14 — vs. Nevada, TBA, on ESPN Networks

Friday, Oct. 20 — at New Mexico, 8:15 p.m. MT, on ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 28 — vs. Air Force, TBA, on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 4 — at Wyoming, 5 p.m. MT., on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 11 — vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. MT, on CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 18 — vs. San José State, TBA, on CBS Sports Network

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

