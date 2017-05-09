Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fort Collins Interim Police Chief appointed following Chief Hutto’s resignation

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News Tagged With: ,

Following Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto’s resignation, retired Aurora Police Deputy Chief Terry Jones has been selected to serve as the Interim Police Chief beginning May 13.

Jones spent thirty five years with the Aurora Colorado Police Department and has served as Interim Chief twice during that time.

Jones is known for leading the Aurora Colorado Police Department through events such as the Aurora Theater shooting. According to a City of Fort Collins press release, Jones “navigated these major incidents and the media with a professional approach.”

“Chief Jones brings a wealth of experience and leadership,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry. “I am confident he will serve Fort Collins Police Services and our community well.”

According to the press release, his colleagues note that “he is fair when it comes to disciplinary matters while also being an extraordinary mentor and leader.”

Jones also coordinated managing Hurricane Katrina evacuees in Aurora and the Democratic National Convention operations in Denver.

Jones will hold a temporary position as Fort Collins Police Chief for approximately 6 months while the City searches for a permanent Chief.

Collegian news reporter Jenn Yingling can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training