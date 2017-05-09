Fort Collins Interim Police Chief appointed following Chief Hutto’s resignation

Following Fort Collins Police Chief John Hutto’s resignation, retired Aurora Police Deputy Chief Terry Jones has been selected to serve as the Interim Police Chief beginning May 13.

Jones spent thirty five years with the Aurora Colorado Police Department and has served as Interim Chief twice during that time.

Jones is known for leading the Aurora Colorado Police Department through events such as the Aurora Theater shooting. According to a City of Fort Collins press release, Jones “navigated these major incidents and the media with a professional approach.”

“Chief Jones brings a wealth of experience and leadership,” said City Manager Darin Atteberry. “I am confident he will serve Fort Collins Police Services and our community well.”

According to the press release, his colleagues note that “he is fair when it comes to disciplinary matters while also being an extraordinary mentor and leader.”

Jones also coordinated managing Hurricane Katrina evacuees in Aurora and the Democratic National Convention operations in Denver.

Jones will hold a temporary position as Fort Collins Police Chief for approximately 6 months while the City searches for a permanent Chief.

Collegian news reporter Jenn Yingling can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @jenn_yingling.