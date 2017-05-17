Hutton and McCorkhill earn All-MW softball honors

Senior Haley Hutton broke many records in her softball career at Colorado State and the list has grown even longer as she was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year. Hutton’s honor marks the first time a Ram has won the award.

The shortstop’s rocket arm helped her lead the conference in assists (68) and all shortstops in putouts (49) in conference play. Her 135 total assists were the most by a MW player for the entire season. She finished the year with a .936 fielding percentage and was fifth in double plays turned with nine.

Hutton also earned a spot on the All-Mountain West First Team for the second time in her career. She scored 51 runs during the season which was the second most in the MW. Hutton hit .357 on her way to breaking CSU career records in runs scored (190), walks (118) and batting average (.384).

Being named to an All-Mountain West team is nothing new for Hutton who earned the honor in all four of her years at CSU with the other first team honor coming last year.

Junior Hannah McCorkhill has received her first taste of the conference honors as she was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. She came into the season with only three career home runs and proceeded to hit 12 alone this year. That was tied for the third most in the conference (with teammate Amber Nelson) and her 45 RBI’s were fourth.

Those marks are both the highest for a Ram since 2008 as the first baseman finished the year with a .331 batting average and a .649 slugging percentage.

The duo helped the Rams go 28-22 during the season as McCorkhill was often the one who brought Hutton around to score. With Hutton finishing her eligibility, McCorkhill and the Rams will be looking for someone to step into the historical footprints that Hutton leaves behind.

Collegian sports reporter Austin White can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ajwrules44.