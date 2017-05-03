Hillyer selected to compete on U.S. Collegiate National Team

Colorado State redshirt freshman Kirstie Hillyer has been selected to compete on one of the U.S. Collegiate National Teams that

hosts the top collegiate volleyball players in the nation. Hillyer will participate in the Minneapolis program at the end of June, acting as a second tryout for the U.S. Women’s National Team.

This recognition is one of many honors the middle blocker earned in her first season of competition. Hillyer was named Mountain West Newcomer of the Year and earned honorable mentions on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Pacific North Region Team. The 6-foot-6-inch Hillyer led the Rams in blocks at a clip of 1.59 per set. That average led all freshmen in the country and ranked fourth nationally. The Rams finished the season No. 2 nationally in blocking, trailing only national champion Stanford.

Hillyer’s selection adds to an impressive list of Rams who have competed in the event since 2010. She joins Evan Sanders (2010), Brieon Paige (2012) and Deedra Foss (2013) as participants of the program. Hillyer is the youngest of all previous Rams to be selected and one of five freshmen competing in the Minneapolis program.

The players will train for five days at the University of Minnesota before being assigned to one of three 12-player teams that will compete in a round-robin tournament from June 27-30.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or by Twitter @ColinBarnard_.