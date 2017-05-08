Meet your editors: Haley Candelario, News Director

Haley Candelario is the Collegian news director for the 2017-2018 school year.

Haley is a sophomore majoring in journalism and media communications and double minoring in Spanish and Music, Stage, and Sports Production.

Haley did not expect expect to enjoy journalism as much as she has enjoyed it during her first year at Colorado State University. In high school, Haley knew she was passionate about writing, but she did not want to be an English major because she felt that it would be too much reading. Haley did not have the slightest idea what journalism was, but when she started as a reporter for the Collegian, she realized journalism is what she has always wanted to do.

Haley enjoys writing feature stories on students and faculty and covering politics.

Haley can be reached at hcandelario@collegian.com for story ideas, comments or questions.