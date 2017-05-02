Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Fort Collins declares May 2 Hispanic Community Leadership Day

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News, Politics Tagged With: , , , ,

Mayor Wade Troxell and Councilmember Ray Martinez declare May 2nd to be Hispanic Community Leadership Day (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

The Fort Collins City Council proclaimed May 2 as Hispanic Community Leadership Day on Tuesday night, praising the efforts of various Latino and Latina members, who have claimed Fort Collins as their home for generations.

The council meeting began with a video narrated by councilmember Ray Martinez, who recounted the experiences of members of the city’s Hispanic community throughout its history.

“Most of these people had a direct impact on my life in Fort Collins,” Martinez said in the video, mentioning people such as Dr. Gil Carbajal and Lee Martinez.

Dr. Carbajal had coached councilmember Martinez in high school, whereas Lee Martinez served on the city’s Human Relations Commission years ago, improving the relationship between the Caucasian and Hispanic communities.

Dr. Guadalupe Salazar, director of Colorado State University’s El Centro diversity office, was among many other community members recognized by the proclamation.

Mayor Wade Troxell and Councilmember Ray Martinez declare May 2nd to be Hispanic Community Leadership Day (Julia Trowbridge | Collegian)

Members of the Hispanic community who were mentioned in the proclamation included Jerry, Art and Rudy Gallegos; Dr. Guadalupe Salazar; Dr. Gil Carbajal; Sam and Connie Trujillo; Philip and Carmen Martinez; Mary Ann Sanchez; Paul de la Garza; and Patty Lopez.

“This is a remarkable conversation to have with members of our community,” Martinez said. “There’s a heart, there’s a sense of hope, there’s an ability to make that accomplishment. We support all cultures in our community, but today we are particularly recognizing members of the community.”

Mayor Wade Troxell called the mentioned individuals to stand beside him as he thanked them for their contributions to the community.

Councilmember Martinez was also the first Hispanic police sergeant in the history of Fort Collins and has served three terms as mayor from 1999 to 2005. He currently serves as the representative for District 2 and is up for re-election in the next city council elections.

Collegian new reporter Gabriel Go can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @rgabrielgo.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals

Newstips
Advertise with us
Work for us!
About us
Classifieds
Living Foco
Licensing Our Content