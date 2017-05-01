Former CSU running back traded to the 49ers

Former Colorado State running back Kapri Bibbs is no longer part of the Denver Broncos organization, as the team agreed to trade him and a 2017 fifth round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2018 fourth round pick Saturday afternoon.

Ram fans remember Bibbs’ historic 2013 season, in which the Colorado Springs native rushed for 1,741 yards and 31 touchdowns on his way to being named Male College Athlete of the Year by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

For his efforts, Bibbs was named a Walter Camp second-team All-American and also finished the with first-team All-Mountain West honors. At the time, Bibbs was only the third player in CSU football history to be recognized as a Walter Camp All-American.

Despite his collegiate success, Bibbs did not hear his name called in the 2014 NFL Draft and ultimately signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2014.

Bibbs spent the majority of his first two seasons with the organization as a member of the practice squad before beating out former San Diego State running back Ronnie Hillman for one of the final spots on the team’s active roster in 2016.

The Colorado State product averaged 4.4 yards per-carry last season, carrying the ball 29 times for 129 yards. Bibbs also recorded two receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.