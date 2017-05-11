Events happening this summer in Fort Collins

As the school year ends and summer gets closer, here are some events that are happening in Fort Collins.
Food Truck Alliance
May 16
The food truck rally series is host by the Food Truck Alliance. You can find a lot of food trucks and live music here. You can find times for each event on their website or on their Facebook page.
You can find all the food trucks every Tuesday at City Park, 1500 W. Mulberry St.
Brews & News
May 16
Monthly series that is put on by the Coloradoan, which is dedicated to discussing the news while some enjoy brews.
This will be taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1900 E. Lincoln Ave.
Old Town Car Show
May 20
The old town car show will have hundreds of custom cars, street rods, muscle cars, classic motorcycles and classic cars and trucks. This event is free for visitors.
The car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Fort Collins on E. Mountain Avenue, Walnut Street, N. Remington Avenue. and N. Mathews Street.
Poudre Riverfest
June 3
This is a free event and a family-friendly festival that educates people about the Cache La Poudre River. There will be kids’ activities and live music from Lineage Music Project, Dave Miller Blues Band and Patti Fiasco.
The festival will be adjacent to New Belgium Brewery on the Poudre River Oxbow located at 500 Linden Street.
Summer Kick Off Concerts
June 9
Headlining the Friday concert is the Plain White T’s.
June 10
Headlining this concert will be St. Lucia.
June 11
Gin Blossoms will be headlining this concert.
These concerts will take place on north end of Taste in Washington Park.
Food trucks will be here. A kid zone will be open as well. You can buy tickets online on the Taste of Fort Collins website.
CSU Lagoon Concert Series
June 14
Danielle Ate the Sandwich
June 21
Tatanka
June 28
Slow Caves
July 5
Steve Manshel
July 12
Union Gray
July 19
Mojomama
July 26
The Coteries
August 2
Wendy Woo Band
Learn more about these artists and the event on the lagoon series website. You can see these concerts live on the West lawn of Colorado State University’s campus by the Lory Student Center and the lagoon, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Colorado Brewers’ Festival
June 23, 24, 25
This event will include 90 plus Colorado Beers, 40 plus Colorado breweries and tastings. There will also be musicians, vendors and food trucks.
There is no admission charge to enter the events grounds. This will be held in Washington Park.
Fourth of July
July 4
The city of Fort Collins will hold a parade starting on E. Mountain Avenue starting at 10 a.m.
Bohemian Nights
July 6
Halden Wofford & The Hi*Beams
July 13
Gora Gora Orkestar/ Stella Luce
July 27
The Burroughs
August 3
Chicano Heat
These bands will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Old Town Square.
Fort Collins Peach Festival
August 19
This event includes a 5K, vendors, music, food and peach-themed events. The events goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the Family 5K Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. and the true festival opening up around 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park.
Tour de Fat
September 2
Say goodbye to summer with Fort Collins annual Tour de Fat. This year Fort Collins is expecting The All-American Rejects and X Ambassadors to perform. This event will begin at Civic Center Park.
These events are history in the making. Go out and make your summer 2017 an amazing one.
Collegian Reporter Mareena Winchell can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mareenaaaa_.