Events happening this summer in Fort Collins

As the school year ends and summer gets closer, here are some events that are happening in Fort Collins.

Food Truck Alliance

May 16

The food truck rally series is host by the Food Truck Alliance. You can find a lot of food trucks and live music here. You can find times for each event on their website or on their Facebook page.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

You can find all the food trucks every Tuesday at City Park, 1500 W. Mulberry St.

Brews & News

May 16

Monthly series that is put on by the Coloradoan, which is dedicated to discussing the news while some enjoy brews.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This will be taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. 1900 E. Lincoln Ave.

Old Town Car Show

May 20

The old town car show will have hundreds of custom cars, street rods, muscle cars, classic motorcycles and classic cars and trucks. This event is free for visitors.

The car show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Fort Collins on E. Mountain Avenue, Walnut Street, N. Remington Avenue. and N. Mathews Street.

Poudre Riverfest

June 3

This is a free event and a family-friendly festival that educates people about the Cache La Poudre River. There will be kids’ activities and live music from Lineage Music Project, Dave Miller Blues Band and Patti Fiasco.

The festival will be adjacent to New Belgium Brewery on the Poudre River Oxbow located at 500 Linden Street.

Summer Kick Off Concerts

June 9

Headlining the Friday concert is the Plain White T’s.

June 10

Headlining this concert will be St. Lucia.

June 11

Gin Blossoms will be headlining this concert.

These concerts will take place on north end of Taste in Washington Park.

Food trucks will be here. A kid zone will be open as well. You can buy tickets online on the Taste of Fort Collins website.

CSU Lagoon Concert Series

June 14

Danielle Ate the Sandwich

June 21

Tatanka

June 28

Slow Caves

July 5

Steve Manshel

July 12

Union Gray

July 19

Mojomama

July 26

The Coteries

August 2

Wendy Woo Band

Learn more about these artists and the event on the lagoon series website. You can see these concerts live on the West lawn of Colorado State University’s campus by the Lory Student Center and the lagoon, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Brewers’ Festival

June 23, 24, 25

This event will include 90 plus Colorado Beers, 40 plus Colorado breweries and tastings. There will also be musicians, vendors and food trucks.

There is no admission charge to enter the events grounds. This will be held in Washington Park.

Fourth of July

July 4

The city of Fort Collins will hold a parade starting on E. Mountain Avenue starting at 10 a.m.

Bohemian Nights

July 6

Halden Wofford & The Hi*Beams

July 13

Gora Gora Orkestar/ Stella Luce

July 27

The Burroughs

August 3

Chicano Heat

These bands will be performing from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Old Town Square.

Fort Collins Peach Festival

August 19

This event includes a 5K, vendors, music, food and peach-themed events. The events goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the Family 5K Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. and the true festival opening up around 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park.

Tour de Fat

September 2

Say goodbye to summer with Fort Collins annual Tour de Fat. This year Fort Collins is expecting The All-American Rejects and X Ambassadors to perform. This event will begin at Civic Center Park.

These events are history in the making. Go out and make your summer 2017 an amazing one.

Collegian Reporter Mareena Winchell can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @mareenaaaa_.