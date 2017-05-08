Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Meet your editors: Randi Mattox, A&C Director

Filed Under: About Us, Arts and Culture, Editor's Blog

Randi Mattox is the Rocky Mountain Collegian’s 2017-2018 arts and culture director.

Mattox is a junior double-majoring in journalism and media communication and communication studies with a minor in history. She loves yoga, hiking, concerts and movies.

Mattox first started at the Collegian during the summer of 2015. Although arts and culture articles are her favorite, she has written for the opinion and news desk as well. Mattox enjoys writing articles that highlight community members and the interesting things they are doing to benefit CSU and Fort Collins and bringing stories that would otherwise go unnoticed to Collegian readers. 

Mattox was the arts and culture editor this year and learned a lot about the art scene in Fort Collins. She hopes to continue exploring the different realms of artistic and cultural expression on campus and around town.

If you ever have corrections, story suggestions or want to comment on an article, you can contact her at rmattox@collegian.com.

