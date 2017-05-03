CSU men’s basketball picks up fifth commitment of 2017-18 class

National JUCO Player of the Year Deion James announced via twitter on Tuesday night that he will commit to the Colorado State men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot-8-inch forward averaged 20.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a member of Pima Community College en route to Player of the Year honors.

James collected 20 double-doubles during his one season as a Pima Aztec. He also scored at least 20 points on 16 different occasions, including a single-game high 33 points against South Mountain Community College.

James’ single-game high in rebounds for Pima was 16, which he achieved in two separate games. The 195-pound forward averaged 3.5 assists per game as well.

Upon graduation from Empire High School in Tucson Arizona, James committed to and played one season for Division 1 team North Carolina A&T.

James was used sparsely off the bench as a freshman on North Carolina A&T, averaging just 5.5 minutes per game. In 115 total minutes as freshman, James averaged 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

In high school, James displayed dominance on the court similar to his 2016-17 campaign on Pima. James averaged a double-double for the entirety of his senior and junior seasons at Empire High School.

As a senior, James scored 21.2 points and collected 12.2 rebounds per contest. Similarly, the forward averaged 21.1 points and 12.6 rebounds during his junior year in high school.

James was one of two forwards to commit to CSU’s shallow backcourt on Tuesday, joining 6-foot-9-inch forward Logan Ryan.

Overall, James is the fifth player and third forward to commit to CSU for the 2017-18 season. The James signing would put the Rams two scholarships above the NCAA limit for the upcoming season.

Collegian sports reporter Eddie Herz can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @Eddie_Herz