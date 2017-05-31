CSU women’s soccer releases 2017 schedule

The Colorado State women’s soccer team announced its full schedule Wednesday, headlined by the season opener against the University of Colorado on Aug. 18.

Prior to kicking off the regular season against the Buffs at home, CSU will play an exhibition contest against Washington State in Pullman, Wash. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The Rams will then close out the August portion of the schedule with a pair of matches against in-state opponents, taking on Denver (in Boulder, Colo.) on Sunday, Aug. 20, before traveling to Northern Colorado on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Prior to the start of conference-play in Sept., CSU will host home matches against New Mexico State (Friday, Sept. 1), New Hampshire (Sunday, Sept. 3) and North Dakota State (Sunday, Sept. 7).

Along with a trio of home matches, the Rams head out on the road to face Southern Illinois University at Evansville (Friday, Sept. 10) and Kansas State (Sunday, Sept. 17), before opening up Mountain West play at Air Force on Friday, Sept. 22.

Following its conference opener at Air Force, CSU travels for a match at Colorado College on Sunday, Sept. 24 (1 p.m. MT).

Bill Hempen and the women’s team plays its first home conference game on Friday, Sept. 29, as the Rams host San Jose State at 4 p.m. MT. The Rams bookend that weekend with a home match against Fresno State on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. MT.

In the conference, the Rams will also host each of Boise State (Friday, Oct. 13), Utah State (Sunday, Oct. 15) and Wyoming (Friday, Oct. 27). Rounding out the Rams’ 2017 schedule are matches at 2016 MW champion UNLV (Friday, Oct. 6), at Nevada (Sunday, Oct. 8), at New Mexico (Friday, Oct. 20) and at San Diego State (Sunday, Oct. 22).

2017 Colorado State Women’s Soccer Schedule:

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – at Washington State (exhib. – 12 p.m. MT/11 a.m. PT)

Friday, Aug. 18 – COLORADO (5 p.m. MT)

Sunday, Aug. 20 – vs. Denver (Boulder, Colo. – 11 a.m. MT)

Thursday, Aug. 24 – at Northern Colorado (7 p.m. MT)

Friday, Sept. 1 – NEW MEXICO STATE (1 p.m. MT)

Sunday, Sept. 3 – NEW HAMPSHIRE (1 p.m. MT)

Friday, Sept. 8 – at SIUE (6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT)

Sunday, Sept. 10 – NORTH DAKOTA STATE (2 p.m. MT)

Sunday, Sept. 17 – at Kansas State (12 p.m. MT/1 p.m. CT)

* Friday, Sept. 22 – at Air Force (7 p.m. MT)

* Sunday, Sept. 24 – at Colorado College (1 p.m. MT)

* Friday, Sept. 29 – SAN JOSE STATE (4 p.m. MT)

* Sunday, Oct. 1 – FRESNO STATE (1 p.m. MT)

* Friday, Oct. 6 – at UNLV (8 p.m. MT/7 p.m. PT)

* Sunday, Oct. 8 – at Nevada (2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. PT)

* Friday, Oct. 13 – BOISE STATE (4 p.m. MT)

* Sunday, Oct. 15 – UTAH STATE (1 p.m. MT)

* Friday, Oct. 20 – at New Mexico (1 p.m. MT)

* Sunday, Oct. 22 – at San Diego State (2 p.m. MT/1 p.m. CT)

* Friday, Oct. 27 – WYOMING (1 p.m. MT)

*Conference games

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.