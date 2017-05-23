CSU women’s hoops picks up Salt Lake CC transfer

The Colorado State women’s basketball team has added transfer forward Annie Brady for the upcoming the 2017-18 basketball season, the team announced Tuesday.

Brady, a 6-foot-1 post forward from Salt Lake City, Utah, will have two years of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible to compete for the Rams. Brady comes to CSU after playing her first two collegiate seasons at Salt Lake Community College, which finished the 2016-17 season ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA.

“Annie is a very tough, competitive and athletic talent and we’re excited she has decided to join the Ram family,” Williams said in a release. “She comes from arguably the best junior college program in the country and knows how to win. I love the fact that she has 60-plus college games under her belt and has played in two NJCAA tournaments. Her experience and versatile abilities will really help our team.”

In the 2016-17 season, Brady posted the highest field goal percentage (.470) of all Salt Lake CC starters and averaged 8.5 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game. In the 2017 NCJA Tournament, Brady averaged 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game, helping lead Salt Lake CC to the national semifinals.

A multi-sport athlete, Brady also competed in volleyball and received an offer to play middle blocker for the University of Pittsburgh, while receiving offers to play basketball from Fresno State, Utah State, Albany and Austin Peay.

Brady is the fourth athlete to join the Rams for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Brady joins guard/forward Lore Devos (Belgium), as well as wings Lena Svanholm (Denmark) and Lauren Brocke (Boise, Idaho).

Collegian sports director Justin Michael