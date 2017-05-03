CSU Undie Run to occur Friday, lacks University support

Unlike previous years, the Undie Run, set to take place Friday at Colorado State University, has not been coordinated with the school administration or a student organization.

The event was formerly known as the Body Acceptance Run Extravaganza, or BARE, will start at 8 p.m. outside the Student Recreation Center.

The Undie Run has become a CSU tradition where students shed their clothes and run around campus in their underwear before the start of finals week, though the University has attempted to prevent students from participating.

In 2016, University officials advised students to not participate in the BARE Run because of the reputation it would give the University and the risks participating students would face.

Dell Rae Ciaravola, the senior public relations coordinator for the CSU Public Safety department, made it very clear that the school has no involvement in this year’s event.

“The Undie Run is not authorized or sponsored by the University,” Ciaravola wrote in an email to the Collegian. “Participants are at risk of being negatively impacted by the actions of others. CSUPD will be at the event and will intervene if there is any criminal activity, which could include incidents of groping or inappropriate touching during, before and after the run.”

The president of BARE has since graduated and has posted on their Facebook page encouraging students to stop attending the run as it has become too chaotic.

“This event was once a great load of fun and had positive impact on those in need,” the former president of BARE wrote. “I openly admit there are some large issues associated with this event and the pros no longer outweigh the cons, if they really ever did.”

Though some oppose the Undie Run, students are still planning to participate on Friday.

Lauren Aschenbrenner, a senior sociology major, said she was eager to attend the event when she was a freshman and is considering going again.

“It’s an aspect of CSU that I have heard about since high school,” Aschenbrenner said. “It might get a little crazy, but it’s a good story to tell.”

Paige Johnson, a junior environmental health major, said she will be participating for the first time. She said altercations with the police should be easily avoidable.

“I might be a little bit worried, but if there’s a lot of people there the police aren’t going to do anything unless you are causing a scene,” Johnson said.

Both Aschenbrenner and Johnson said they heard about this year’s event through Facebook and word of mouth as there is no formal organization in charge of this year’s run.

One source, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they worked with the police, administration, facilities and other entities last year to plan as safe of an event as possible. The source said the police were very willing to help. They constructed a route with the most light, security cameras, emergency call poles and police access points.

As far as the source knows, the position of student coordinator that they held was not refilled when they left. They remain confident, however, that this year will be an event that goes smoothly as long as students leave extra clothes at home and keep their hands to themselves.

“I feel more safe at the Undie Run than driving on I-25 sometimes,” the source said. “Follow some simple human decency rules, stay accountable, keep others accountable, take action if necessary and don’t have a mob mentality.”

While some students may think that this is an event where abandoned clothes will be donated to charity, any clothes left over this year will be sent to a landfill, according to Ciaravola. Ciaravola wrote that damages and cleanup costs associated with this event have previously been around $15,000, which comes out of student tuition and fees.

Junior horticulture major, Spencer Lane, said he is unable to attend this year’s Undie Run because he is busy. He said people who attend should realize that what they do at the run reflects on themselves and the student organizations they are a part of.

“Alcohol and half-naked women and men may not be the best call for risk management,” Lane said.

Collegian reporter Ty Betts can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @TyBetts9.