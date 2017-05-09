Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU student banned from campus for threatening behavior

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, Crime, News Tagged With: , ,

Tyreise "TJ" Lane has been banned from the Colorado State University campus and all University properties, and has been charged with three counts of third degree trespassing, one count of harassment, and one count of felony stalking. Photo courtesy of Dell Rae Ciaravola
Tyreise “TJ” Lane has been banned from the Colorado State University campus and all University properties, and has been charged with three counts of third degree trespassing, one count of harassment, and one count of felony stalking.
(Photo courtesy of Dell Rae Ciaravola)

Students were notified Tuesday evening to be on the look out for a current student excluded from the Colorado State University campus.

CSU student Tyreice “TJ” Lane is currently being searched for by authorities on five charges and has been banned from the CSU campus and all University-owned property.

Lane was charged this week with one count of felony stalking for threatening behavior against several people on campus, one count of harassment and three counts of third degree trespassing. 

According to CSU’s Public Safety Team, Lane previously ignored no contact and exclusion orders related to campus and individuals on campus.

Lane is currently enrolled at CSU as a freshman with an undeclared engineering interest.

No additional information regarding Lane can be released at this time, according to Dell Rae Ciaravola, CSU’s Public Relations Coordinator.

Anyone who sees Lane on campus is asked to immediately call or text 911 or call CSU Police Department’s non-emergency number 970-491-6425.

This is a developing story. The Collegian will update the article with more details as they become available.

Collegian news reporter Stuart Smith can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @notstuartsmith.

Share
submit to reddit

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief: editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training