CSU men’s basketball announces fourth signing to 2017-18 class

The Colorado State men’s basketball program has signed Logan Ryan to a national letter of intent, head coach Larry Eustachy announced Tuesday evening.

“We are extremely excited about Logan,” Eustachy said in a press release. “He has a tremendous ceiling on how good he can get. He is a great student and adds even more youth to our program.”

The six-foot-nine-inch forward from Canton, Michigan played last season at the International Sports Academy in Naples, Florida.

Prior to that, Ryan played for Canton High School in his hometown (Canton, Michigan). Ryan was a two-time all-conference player, averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.

As a senior (2015-16), Ryan’s team went 20-1 and he earned Detroit Free Press All-West First Team honors. Ryan joins forward Alonzo Tyson and guards Kris Martin and Raquan Mitchell as part of this season’s signing class.

Earlier this offseason, sophomore forward Braden Koelliker was granted a release from the program.  With the signing of Ryan, the program (14) is one scholarship over the NCAA’s approved limit for men’s basketball (13). More roster moves will likely be announced this offseason.

Collegian sports reporter Justin Michael can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

