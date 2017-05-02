CSU Fort Collins to increase tuition for all students

Colorado State University will increase tuition for all students at the Fort Collins campus for fiscal year 2018, the CSU Board of Governors decided Tuesday.

The board approved a slate of tuition increases for students that ranged between 2 percent and 7 percent. Base tuition rates do not include student fees, which typically add about $2,000 to the overall cost of attendance. The largest increases fell on resident undergraduates and resident Veterinary Medical Program students, who will experience a 5 percent and 7 percent increase in tuition next year, respectively.

Base Tuition Rates Effective Fall 2017:

Resident Undergraduate: $9,152

Non-Resident Undergraduate: $26,660

Resident Graduate: $9,917

Non-Resident Graduate: $24,312

Resident Veterinary Medical Program: $31,455

Non-Resident Veterinary Medical Program: $55,490

Tuition Percent increases:

Resident Undergraduate: 5 percent increase ($436 change)

Non-Resident Undergraduate: 2.5 percent increase ($650 change)

Resident Graduate: 3 percent increase ($289 change)

Non-Resident Graduate: 3 percent increase ($708 change)

Resident Veterinary Medical Program: 7 percent increase ($2,058 change)

Non-Resident Veterinary Medical Program: 2 percent increase ($1,088 change)

The board also approved the proposed student fee increases, which will cost all undergraduate and graduate students about $2,243 per year on top of their base tuition costs. This is a 1.4 percent increase compared to last year’s rate of $2,211. This rate is based off of a typical student with 12 credit hours. Student fees for veterinary medical program students will increase by 1.6 percent, bringing the total to $2,616.

General Fee increases for the 2017-2018 academic year, based off of 15 credit hours:

Full-time, on-campus students: $31.20; total: $2,367

Full-time, off-campus students: $14.50; total: $958

Part-time, on-campus students: $16.40; total: $586

Part-time, off-campus students: $7.24; total: $439

Student fees provide budgets for a variety of programs and facilities on campus, including the campus recreational center, the health center and the athletic department fee. The student fee review board allocates money and proposes the total budget to the Board of Governors for approval. This year, the increase to student fees was one of the lowest the board has experienced in the last 10 years, according to reports by Mike Ellis and SFRB chair Mike Lensky.

Room and Board will also increase for on-campus students by 2.9 percent, bringing the estimated total expense for room and board to $11,974. This is about a $340 change in the cost of living on campus, but it varies between halls and meal plans.

In addition, differential tuition will increase by $2 for all departments on campus. Differential tuition is a per credit hour fee that is charged to students according to the specific charges they take after reaching 60 credit hours.

To determine differential tuition, each academic college is assigned a different level:

Level I: $53 (last year $51)

College of Agricultural Sciences

College of Health and Human Sciences

College of Liberal Arts

Warner College of Natural Resources

Intra-University

Level II: $70 (last year $68)

College of Natural Sciences

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Level III: $93 (last year $91)

College of Business

College of Engineering

Though these increases and budgets were approved today, the board was warned that budget changes by the state legislature in June could change the University’s financial situation, and a special session may have to be held if the state budget is not finalized earlier in June.

